Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $2.09 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 45,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 378,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,656,716. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

