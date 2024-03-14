Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy comprises about 1.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

