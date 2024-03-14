Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $254.68. The company had a trading volume of 728,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.64. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

