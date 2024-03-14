Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,000. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 469,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 121,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.14. 3,670,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

