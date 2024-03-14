Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the February 14th total of 550,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,666,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BAYRY stock remained flat at $7.24 on Thursday. 1,134,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,874. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

