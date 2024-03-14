Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Baxter International by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,307,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 672,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.5 %

BAX stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

