Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Shares Down 3.1%

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 136,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 345,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a PE ratio of -15.50.
East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.
