Baron Wealth Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 139,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

