Baron Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,868 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baron Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.7% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. 2,577,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,432,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

