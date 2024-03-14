Baron Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baron Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

