Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases 297 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DIS traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,578,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

