Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 500,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

