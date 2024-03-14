Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $3,534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 49,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

