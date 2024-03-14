Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $612.78. The company had a trading volume of 859,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,216. The company has a market capitalization of $265.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $624.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $554.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.90.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

