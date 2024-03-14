Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

