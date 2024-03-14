Baron Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,089 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,344,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 764,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,270. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

