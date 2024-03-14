Baron Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $6,933,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 993,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,935. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

