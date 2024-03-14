Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,540. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

