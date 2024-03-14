Baron Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.10. 872,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,768. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $381.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

