Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

