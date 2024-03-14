Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
