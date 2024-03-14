Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Down to $85.00

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $82.63. Bank First shares last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 1,353 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BFC. Hovde Group downgraded Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Bank First Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $842.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples bought 650 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

