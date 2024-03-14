Bancor Reaches Market Cap of $126.45 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001355 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $126.45 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00016844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,652.84 or 1.00250549 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00009848 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00175411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,396,487 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,392,345.0138094 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.98914894 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $16,625,261.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.