Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 209,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

NYSE BLX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,983. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

