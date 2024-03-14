Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1695 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has raised its dividend by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.