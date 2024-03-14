BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes $225,000 Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 167,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMB remained flat at $17.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,474 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

