BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $158.26. 1,749,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,679. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

