BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Buys Shares of 772 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

BA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,682,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.37. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.