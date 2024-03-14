BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,583,400 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 14th total of 2,203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $913,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 70,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

