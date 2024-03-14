Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $523.50

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 523.50 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.64), with a volume of 492208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.50 ($6.55).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 325 ($4.16) to GBX 529 ($6.78) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.05) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.80 ($6.75).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 467.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 421.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8,650.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

