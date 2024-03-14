Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel Stock Performance
Axtel stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Axtel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axtel
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.