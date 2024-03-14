Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

Axtel stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

