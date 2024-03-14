AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 801,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the February 14th total of 357,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AXT Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.73 on Thursday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $206.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Get AXT alerts:

Institutional Trading of AXT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in AXT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,548 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 285,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AXT by 866.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 230,013 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.