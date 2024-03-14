AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.99

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 196655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

