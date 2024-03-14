AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Hits $0.13

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $49.07 million and $99,922.53 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars.

