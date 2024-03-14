Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $24.83

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.83, but opened at $25.50. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 391,545 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,337 shares of company stock worth $3,167,942. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $378,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

