Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.55

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 666706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 9.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,337 shares of company stock worth $3,167,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.