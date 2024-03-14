Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 848,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 245,355 shares.The stock last traded at $62.52 and had previously closed at $63.03.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

