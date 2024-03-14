AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,089.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,793.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,655.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,152.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

