Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $256.82. 227,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,220. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.31 and its 200 day moving average is $228.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

