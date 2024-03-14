Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$4,800.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

Aurion Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. 47,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,452. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of C$75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

