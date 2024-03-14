Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 16,850,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

