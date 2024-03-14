Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

