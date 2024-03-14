Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Augusta Gold Stock Performance
AUGG remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.73. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.17.
About Augusta Gold
