Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

AUGG remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.73. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.