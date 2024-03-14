Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider Aidan Williams Sells 25,809 Shares

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Free Report) insider Aidan Williams sold 25,809 shares of Audinate Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$21.80 ($14.44), for a total transaction of A$562,713.63 ($372,658.03).
Audinate Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Audinate Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Audinate Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- UiPath Sock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Stock Average Calculator
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.