AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $17.20 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.