Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Down 89.6% in February

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the February 14th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 2,858.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 381,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at $460,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca Price Performance

BCEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 86,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,854. Atreca has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.17.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.