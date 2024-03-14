ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 14th total of 97,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get ATN International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. ATN International has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in ATN International by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.