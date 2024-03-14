Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

AESI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

