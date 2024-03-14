Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

