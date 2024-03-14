Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Deal W. Hudson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Atlanticus Trading Down 0.8 %
ATLC opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $435.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Atlanticus
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATLC
Atlanticus Company Profile
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanticus
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- What is a Special Dividend?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.