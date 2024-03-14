Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Deal W. Hudson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.8 %

ATLC opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $435.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atlanticus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

