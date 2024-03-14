ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in February

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATIF Price Performance

ATIF stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.48.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 149.27% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

